NHL Rumors: Latest on Elias Lindholm and Trevor Zegras

In the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast Sportsnet reporter Elliotte Friedman dropped a couple of nuggets. In addition to talking about Phil Kessel and his plans for the future, Friedman talks about what the future holds for Elias Lindholm in Calgary and what Trevor Zegras’s next contract could be with the Ducks.

NHL Rumors: PTO Season, Tyler Bertuzzi, And Elias Lindholm

Elias Lindholm Opened To Staying in Calgary

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “A Couple of other situations to keep track of. Players coming back who need contracts this year or for next season.

One of the interesting interviews that was done recently was involving Elias Lindholm in Sweden. He talked to a Swedish reporter about how he would be willing to stay. From what I understand the Flames and Lindholm have been quiet this summer when it came to contract negotiations.

I would expect that to pick up as he returns as things get closer to the season. I think the Flames were prepared after they made some of their decisions trading Tyler Toffoli and hearing Noah Hanifin was not going to extend, that they were prepared to let things play out a little bit over the summer.

Everyone gets some downtime. Just relax and refresh and they get back to those conversations around now or in the near future. So I would expect things with Lindholm to pick up a bit.

But I don’t think anything is imminent there despite what Lindholm said to the Swedish reporter. That is good news for the Flames and their fans. But everyone has to get to a place where they are comfortable.”

NHL Rumors: John Gibson, Trevor Zegras, and Parayko

Zegras Next Contract Will Be A Bridge Deal

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “And the Final thing I wanted to mention was Trevor Zegras and the Ducks.

Zegras needs a contract for the Ducks. One of the things we are hearing is that likely to be a bridge deal. It does not look like it will be a long-term deal. It sounds like Zegras and the Ducks when it gets done is going to be a bridge.”