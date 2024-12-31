NHL Rumors: Logan Thompson, Charlie Lindgren, and Jonathan Toews

The Washington Capitals want to extend their goaltending tandem

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Live From Chicago, It’s 32 Thoughts episode on the Washington Capitals goaltending situation.

“Washington, they have both their goalies, (Logan) Thompson and (Charlie) Lindgren are UFAs and Washington’s told teams they want to keep both those guys. So, it will be interesting to see there.”

Is Jonathan Toews thinking comeback?

Matthew Robertson of GQ: The 36-year-old Jonathan Toews has been out of the league since stepping away in August of 2023 for health reasons. Toews was asked if it’s his goal to get back to playing in the NHL again. He might be looking to start a comeback.

“I think, going to your hockey question, again, I haven’t spoken about this to a lot of people, but it’s definitely still in there. I’ve talked to a lot of the guys that are done, and a lot of them will say that desire to be on the ice competing and to be in the locker room with the guys never goes away. It’s just something that you have to accept when your time comes. So there’s that, but at the same time, I think there’s a big part of me that really wants to give it my all, to get back on the ice and see where it takes me.

There’s a part of me that really doesn’t feel like my career is over yet, and who knows what this next part of the journey looks like, as far as getting back on the ice and trying to make a return to the NHL. There’s never any guarantees in life, but I’m going to give it my best shot. I’m going to enjoy every step of the way. As hard as it’s been at times, I look back now and I’m pretty thankful for it all. So we’ll see what happens.

