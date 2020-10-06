NHL Rumors: Looking To Trade Their First Round Picks? Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Alex Pietrangelo

Looking to trade their first round picks?

Renaud Lavoie: “Marc Bergevin just mentioned that he doesn’t expect to trade his first round pick (16 overall) at this time”

Corey Masisak: “Devils are at No. 20. Looks like if they want to move back there will be some competition. CBJ (21), WAS (24), COL (25) and STL (26) are all missing second-round picks as well, and there’s been plenty of chatter about how deep this draft is with good players into the 2nd round.”

Larry Brooks: “Depending on who is on board at No. 22, hearing that Rangers could flip that pick for a couple of second- rounders. Detroit has 32, 45, 55; Ottawa 33, 52, 59, 61; LA 35, 51, 60; Nashville 37, 42, Montreal 47, 48, 57. Rangers’ second rounder went to Carolina for Fox.”

Sean Shapiro: Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s agent Kevin Epp on TSN 1040 on why OEL wants to play in Vancouver: “He saw the team play in the bubble, saw the entertaining brand of play, the offense the pace. He likes the history of Swedish players in VAN.”

Harman Dayal: “Depending on how interested Boston actually is, the #Canucks could literally have all the leverage in OEL talks. They have no other trade partners, a Friday deadline to get a deal done and it’s pretty apparent how incentivized they are to move that contract…”

On Alex Pietrangelo

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Darren Dreger on Alex Pietrangelo.