NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings and Pending RFA Alex Laferriere

The Fourth Period: Dennis Bernstein and David Pagnotta on ‘The Latest’ talking about Los Angeles Kings pending RFA Alex Laferriere and if they’ll be looking to sign him to a contract extension after his hot start to the season.

Kate Pettersen: “A lot of surprises already at this point in the season. I think one that we should talk about is Alex Laferriere. You know, we’re just at the quarter mark, and already last season, 23 points in 81 games. Now 15 points in (19) games, and he just turned 23 last month.

What do you guys think? Is he, is this too early to start a conversation about a contract extension with the way he’s been playing?”

Pagnotta: “Well, it’s going to be on LA’s radar. Certainly, they have to be cognizant of the fact that this kid is playing in tremendous pace and doing well up, with at top minutes.

Now, yeah, he is due for a contract. He’s going to be a restricted free agent next summer. I can tell you, they haven’t had any discussions to this point on an extension. It’s a little bit too premature from that side of things.

I think the focus is, let this kid play. Give him the ice time, let him play, let him build his confidence. Let him build on the start of the season and see if he can remain consistent offensively. Doesn’t necessarily have to be putting up almost a point-a-game, but can he continue the pace?

DB, you see him on a nightly basis. What has he brought to this table that suddenly makes him go, makes the team, and Rob Blake go, might be somebody to worry about later, but let’s not push it too soon.”

Bernstein: “Well, nobody at the start of the season had him at any point in time being their leading goal scorer on their bingo card, right? So he’s overachieving. Look, he’s on pace for 46 goals, he’s not a 46-goal guy.

But he’s improved the shot. He goes to the net, he gets traffic. Like he’s aggressive. He’s the type of player that they have drafted and developed, but nobody really had him on their radar. I think he’s a fourth-round pick out of Harvard.

The one saving grace is he is at the end of the ELC, but he’s restricted with no arbitration rights. So they’re going to have control. They’re going to pay him probably a couple million.

And that’s the one thing you might want to criticize Rob Blake for some movies made like Dubois and stuff like that. But, but the guys, they have some long-term like Mikey Anderson, like Adrian Kempe, like Quentin Byfield. They’re on value deals, right? I mean, they, he’s done a good job paying these guys the right price.

So they’re not going to go overboard for Alex Lafarriere. They shouldn’t, but they should be thankful he’s producing in goals because this team is an average offensive team right now. He’s leading the way.

So I wouldn’t be too concerned about what the number is for Alex. He just has to keep playing and keep producing, and he’ll get paid fairly.”

