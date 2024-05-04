NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and the Top 50 NHL Free Agents

The Los Angeles Kings need to extend Quinton Byfield and they’ll look at the goalie market

The Fourth Period: The Los Angeles Kings will have around $20.9 million in projected salary cap space so they do have some flexibility.

Quinton Byfield is a pending RFA and needs a new deal and it could be costly. It would be lower if they do a bridge deal.

GM Rob Blake will take a look at the goaltender market. He tried to acquire Linus Ullmark at the deadline and Juuse Saros the year before. Both goalies have a year left on their deals.

Kings current goalies are both pending UFAs – Cam Talbot and David Rittich. Forward Viktor Arvidsson and defenseman Matt Roy are also UFAs. Roy’s agent said before the trade deadline that contract talks were put on hold until after the season. There were preliminary talks between the Kings and Arvidsson and they could pick up again soon.

The top 50 NHL free agents

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Ranking the top 50 pending unrestricted free agents that could be available when free agency opens on July 1st.

1. Sam Reinhart – RW – Florida Panthers

2. Jake Guentzel – LW – Carolina Hurricanes

3. Steven Stamkos – LW/C – Tampa Bay Lightning

4. Patrick Kane – RW – Detroit Red Wings

5. Joe Pavelski – RW – Dallas Stars

6. Brady Skjei – LD – Carolina Hurricanes

7. Jonathan Marchessault – RW – Vegas Golden Knights

8. Elias Lindholm – C/RW – Vancouver Canucks

9. Brandon Montour – RD – Florida Panthers

10. Matt Duchene – C/RW – Dallas Stars

11. Matt Roy – RD – Los Angeles Kings

12. Brett Pesce – RD – Carolina Hurricanes

13. Teuvo Teravainen – LW – Carolina Hurricanes

14. Tyler Bertuzzi – LW – Toronto Maple Leafs

15. Nikita Zadorov – LD – Vancouver Canucks

16. Chandler Stephenson – C – Vegas Golden Knights

17. Tyler Toffoli – RW – Winnipeg Jets

18. Jonathan Drouin – LW – Colorado Avalanche

19. Max Domi – RW – Toronto Maple Leafs

20. Sean Walker – RD – Colorado Avalanche

21. Oliver Ekman-Larsson – LD – Florida Panthers

22. Dakota Joshua – LW – Vancouver Canucks

23. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – Florida Panthers

24. Jalen Chatfield – RD – Carolina Hurricanes

25. Jake DeBrusk – LW – Boston Bruins

26. Alexandre Carrier – RD – Nashville Predators

27. Shayne Gostisbehere – LD – Detroit Red Wings

28. Sean Monahan – C – Winnipeg Jets

29. Anthony Duclair – LW – Tampa Bay Lightning

30. Yakov Trenin – LW/C – Colorado Avalanche

31. Alex Nedeljkovic – G – Pittsburgh Penguins

32. David Perron – RW – Detroit Red Wings

33. Viktor Arvidsson – RW – Los Angeles Kings

34. Brenden Dillon – LD – Winnipeg Jets

35. Ian Cole – LD – Vancouver Canucks

36. Tyler Myers – RD – Vancouver Canucks

37. Jason Zucker – LW – Nashville Predators

38. Matt Dumba – RD – Tampa Bay Lightning

39. Alex Wennberg – C – New York Rangers

40. Dylan DeMelo – RD – Winnipeg Jets

41. Matt Grzelcyk – LD – Boston Bruins

42. Chris Tanev – RD – Dallas Stars

43. Erik Gustafsson – LD – New York Rangers

44. Daniel Sprong – RW – Detroit Red Wings

45. Kaapo Kahkonen – G – New Jersey Devils

46. Teddy Blueger – C – Vancouver Canucks

47. Jordan Martinook – LW – Carolina Hurricanes

48. Ilya Samsonov – G – Toronto Maple Leafs

49. T.J. Brodie – LD – Toronto Maple Leafs

50. Vincent Desharnais – RD – Edmonton Oilers