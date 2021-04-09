NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens

Teams starting to call on Iafallo

TSN: The Los Angeles Kings and Alex Iafallo have been trying to work out a contract extension according to Frank Seravalli but haven’t reached a deal yet. Teams have started calling Kings GM Rob Blake to see if he’s available or not.

“These two sides are going to continue to try and hammer away at an extension. If that doesn’t get done, it certainly seems like Iafallo could be one of those guys on the move before Monday.”

Avs eyeing Reimer?

Adrian Dater: Goaltender James Reimer is still on the Colorado Avalanche’s goalies to watch list.

Senators and Reilly talking extension

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Mike Reilly said there have been some talks between his agent and the Sens. Reilly added they’ll see where this goes over the next few days ahead of the deadline.

Canadiens have a little room to work with

TVA Sports: (google translate) Renaud Lavoie said that after putting forward Brendan Gallagher on the LTIR earlier this week, GM Marc Bergevin will continue to look to improve the Montreal Canadiens.