NHL Rumors: MacKenzie Weegar and Nathan MacKinnon

Flames and MacKenzie Weegar talking extension

Eric Francis: Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar on contract extension talks with the Calgary Flames: “We’re trying to get something done and hopefully we’ll get something done soon.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast on MacKenzie Weegar, who has a year left on his contract, and is talking extension with the Calgary Flames.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“So at the Flames golf tournament on Wednesday, he said they are working on something and hope to get it done.

I have a feeling that something is going to be around Hampus Lindholm‘s extension in Boston. When you look at when Lindholm was traded from the Ducks to the Bruins, he signed for eight years at $6.5 million. I think that’s kind of the general area where the Flames and Weegar are looking at here.”

A Nathan MacKinnon extension could be coming soon

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast on Nathan MacKinnon and his contract extension talks with the Colorado Avalanche.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Nathan MacKinnon. One of the things we’ve talked about on the Podcast. The possibility becomes the highest-paid player in the NHL. Got a chance to ask him about that here. The Pat he is referring to is his agent, Pat Brisson.

Friedman: “You’ve got one more year on your contract. I’ve heard that it’s possible you could end up as the highest-paid player in the league. Will you end up as the highest-paid player in the league?”

MacKinnon (during the NHL/NHLPA media tour in Vegas): “You have to ask Pat. I don’t know. I’m hoping that we’ll get it done pretty soon. Colorado is the only place I want to be. That’s for sure. So, love Joe, CMak. Those guys are great. It’s just a little business. Sorry to not answer your question but I’m not going to answer that question.”

Friedman: “But what you’re saying to me is, there’s nothing to worry about here. That this is on the path to getting done.”

MacKinnon: “Ya, totally. Myself, Pat, the team, we all have good intentions. There’s no bad blood or anything. It’s just, it’s been a longer process than I thought I guess. In my head, first day it’s eligible to be done but things don’t work like that I guess. But it’s okay. I think it should be done shortly I’m hoping. That’s my goal. If not, I guess, feeling good, so whatever happens, happens.”