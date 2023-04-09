NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs and Matthew Knies, and the Canadiens and Lane Hutson

Injuries making it difficult for the Toronto Maple Leafs to fit in a Matthew Knies entry-level contract

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“So everybody is expecting this to happen and the Maple Leafs want Knies to sign. He wants to play for the Maple Leafs but it became a lot more complicated than anyone thought or believed it needed to be when Matt Murray and Calle Jarnkrok were injured recently and Toronto couldn’t use LTIR help.

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

As a matter of fact, I think one of the things the two sides talked about, was Knies for example, if they won he would be able to go back to Minnesota and celebrate with his teammates, sign a tryout agreement to play the rest of the regular season with the Toronto Marlies and then come to Toronto Maple Leafs for the playoffs. Like for example, Charlie McAvoy did with the Bruins in 2017 to ease the cap problem.

However, Ron, the biggest problem with that is, look, this is a huge series for the Toronto Maple Leafs for a lot of different reasons. Is it really fair to the player, or the coaching staff to have the player come without them seeing him in the regular season? So it was decided not to do that.

The only way I think this could work, and I was told when I went into sports there was no math, max salary, max signing bonus, no performance bonuses. But it was a real tight rope for the Maple Leafs and Knies after those two other injuries.

NHL Rumors: The Offseason Trade Market, and Jonathan Toews

Montreal Canadiens prospect leaning toward returning to school?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Montreal Canadiens and prospect Lane Hutson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Yes, Lane Hutson. The Canadiens fans want to know. Is a tremendous pick, 66th overall in 2022. Had an excellent freshman season at Boston University. Also made the Frozen Four.

There’s no confirmation at this point in time. His brother Quinn is also a BU in the belief is he will return for his sophomore season, but there is no confirmation.