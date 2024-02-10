NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs Looking for a Center and a Dman, and a Trade Bait Board

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a center and a defenseman

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in trading Easton Cowan, Matthew Knies, and Fraser Minten. If the Toronto Maple Leafs traded their first-round pick this year, they’d only have one top two round picks in the next three drafts – their 2026 first.

Not saying the Maple Leafs won’t trade their first-round pick though. They would have included it for both Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov. The Flames want the Maple Leafs first and if the Leafs wanted to do it, they would have done it by now. Maybe the Leafs try for both Tanev and Hanifin.

The Leafs are also looking for a center.

Nick Alberga: Have been hearing that the Maple Leafs and Flames continue to talk trade. The Maple Leafs could be looking to acquire a defenseman and a forward in a deal.

Top 40 NHL trade bait board

TSN: A look at top players who could get traded – TSN’s trade bait board.

1. Chris Tanev – Right Defense – Calgary Flames – Pending UFA, $4.5 million

2. Sean Walker – Right Defense – Philadelphia Flyers – Pending UFA, $2.65 million

3. Adam Henrique – Center, Anaheim Ducks – Pending UFA, $5.825 million

4. Scott Laughton – Center – Philadelphia Flyers – 2 years remaining, $3 million

5. Vladimir Tarasenko – Right Wing – Ottawa Senators – Pending UFA, $5 million

6. Noah Hanifin – Left Defense – Calgary Flames – Pending UFA, $4.95 million

7. Jake Allen – Goaltender – Montréal Canadiens – 2 years remaining, $3.85 million

8. Alexandre Carrier – Right Defense – Nashville Predators – Pending UFA, $2.5 million

9. Jake Guentzel – Left Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins – Pending UFA, $6 million

10. Edmonton Oilers first-round pick

11. Nick Seeler – Left Defense – Philadelphia Flyers – Pending UFA, $800,000

12. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Ottawa Senators – 1 year remaining, $4.6 million

13. Alex Wennberg – Center – Seattle Kraken – Pending UFA, $4.5 million

14. Pat Maroon – Left Wing – Minnesota Wild – Pending UFA, $800,000

15. Joel Edmundson – Left Defense – Washington Capitals – Pending UFA $1.75 million

16. Jack Roslovic – Center/Right Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets – Pending UFA, $4 million

17. Anthony Duclair – Left Wing – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $3 million

18. Frank Vatrano – Left Wing – Anaheim Ducks – 1 year remaining, $3.65 million

19. Ilya Lyubushkin – Right Defense – Anaheim Ducks – Pending UFA, $2.75 million

20. Matt Dumba – Right Defense – Arizona Coyotes – Pending UFA, $3.9 million

21. Jordan Eberle – Right Wing – Seattle Kraken – Pending UFA, $5.5 million

22. Tyson Barrie – Right Defense – Nashville Predators – Pending UFA, $4.5 million

23. Arthur Kaliyev – Winger – Los Angeles Kings – Pending RFA, $894,167

24. Morgan Frost – Center – Philadelphia Flyers – 1 year remaining, $2.1 million

25. Warren Foegele – Left Wing – Edmonton Oilers – Pending UFA, $2.75 million

26. Andrew Peeke – Right Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets – 2 years remaining, $2.75 million

27. Dominik Kubalik – Left Wing – Ottawa Senators – Pending UFA, $2.5 million

28. Kaapo Kahkonen – Goaltender – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $2.75 million

29. Colorado Avalanche first round pick

30. Philip Broberg – Left Defense – Edmonton Oilers – Pending RFA, $863,000

31. Dallas Stars first round pick

32. Anthony Mantha – Right Wing – Washington Capitals – Pending UFA, $5.7 million

33. Adam Boqvist – Right Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets – 1 year remaining, $2.6 million

34. Tony DeAngelo – Right Defense – Carolina Hurricanes – Pending UFA, $1.675 million

35. Jacob Markstrom – Goaltender – Calgary Flames – 2 years remaining, $6 million

36. Marc-Andre Fleury – Goaltender – Minnesota Wild – Pending UFA, $3.5 million

37. Nick Robertson – Left Wing – Toronto Maple Leafs – Pending RFA, $797,000

38. Pavel Buchnevich – Left Wing – St. Louis Blues – 1 year remaining, $5.8 million

39. Kaapo Kakko – Right Wing – New York Rangers – Pending RFA, $2.1 million

40. Trevor Zegras – Center – Anaheim Ducks – 2 years remaining, $5.75 million