NHL Rumors: Mark Giordan, Mathieu Darche, and Carey Price

Giordano plans to continue playing

Dan Robson and Hailey Salvian of The Athletic: Seattle Kraken 38-year old pending UFA defenseman Mark Giordano doesn’t have plans of handing them up after the season. Where he’ll be after the trade deadline remains to be seen.

Some close to him believe there is some unfinished business with the Calgary Flames.

“Until they kick me out,” he says. “I’m going to try to stick around as long as I can.”

Darche has permission to talk to teams

Pierre LeBrun of The Ahtletic: There are some teams that have a policy of not letting their assistant GMs interview with other teams during the season. Other teams allow it.

This is one of the reasons as to why the Anaheim Ducks may wait until the offseason to name their next GM.

Have been told that the Tampa Bay Lightning would allow assistant GM Mathieu Darche to talk to other teams in-season.

Darche would be a fit in Montreal and think that the Ducks would reach out once they start their process.

Will Price want to be part of the Canadiens rebuild?

Pierre LeBrun of The Ahtletic: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price doesn’t have the history with Jeff Gorton as he did with Marc Bergevin. Does Gorton see Price as part of the rebuild? Does Price want to be part of the rebuild?

Will the Canadiens talk to him before or during the offseason about his future? He’s under contract through 2025-6 at $10.5 million. Not an easy number to move unless they retain some salary.

If Price is able to get healthy and back to playing like he can, will teams come calling at the deadline? Would Price be okay with an in-season trade? It’s hard to say what all sides feel, but it seems more like an offseason discussion.