NHL Rumors: Market Now Set for Other Centers Left on the Market

Winnipeg and Vancouver Paid the Market Price for Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan

Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston of TSN break down the markets for centers left on the trade market and why the asking prices are so high based on the trades of Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Mark Masters: “Pierre, there is some symmetry in how these trades for Lindholm and Monahan played out with the asking prices.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Yeah, high prices paid, Mark, but the prices that you have to pay when you have a chance to win the Stanley Cup. Vancouver that was a pretty big package to Calgary. You know what? No one’s gonna care if Lindholm leads the Canucks to a Stanley Cup or close to it. Same with Winnipeg. I know people are saying ‘How could you pay a first for Sean Monahan?’

I’ll tell you how, because there’s no other option on the market. The Jets had a hole on their second-line center, and they just filled it, and they filled it with a guy that they know has great character. He’s a great teammate, and he’s healthy right now. That’s the deal you make when you’re the Winnipeg Jets, and you have a really special season going on. I have absolutely no reservations about that deal.”

Chris Johnston: “And it’s getting pretty lean on the trade bait board. We still got a month plus to the deadline, but you know, especially in the center position you got, you know, Adam Henrique in Anaheim as a player that’ll get a lot of interest. Scott Laughton is not actually on an expiring deal in Philadelphia. He is someone else I think the Flyers are at least gonna listen on, and then he could become a hot commodity but for the other teams out there, whether it’s Boston, Rangers, Colorado, or other teams looking for help at center, there’s not a lot of places right now unless maybe a surprise team puts the player we’re not expecting on the market.”