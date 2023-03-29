NHL Rumors: Marketing the NHL, Vancouver Canucks, and the Chicago Blackhawks

New marketing ideas for the NHL next season?

TSN: The NHL is looking at a few different days to market the league next season, and Darren Dreger said the NHL as a couple of new ideas.

“… one would see a weekday where all 32 clubs play in one night during the week, it would be early in the regular season and they haven’t formalized this yet.

Another one is the idea of setting a world record for continual running games – it might work in conjunction with the global series over in Europe and then the North American time zones, you could see a ton of hockey, if this is pushed through, in a 24-hour period.”

Connor McDavid Is Right, Hockey Needs A Best On Best Tournament

Canucks talking to two defensemen about extensions but not Kyle Burroughs

Rick Dhaliwal: There has been no contract talks between the Vancouver Canucks and Kyle Burroughs agent.

The Canucks have signed two defensemen lately and are in talks with two others about contract extensions.

A double mailbag for the Chicago Blackhawks

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: (mailbag part 1) After trading away Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach, Patrick Kane and not signing Dylan Strome, it would be tough for the tank to not land the Chicago Blackhawks a top-three pick this year.

It’s very unlikely that the Blackhawks re-sign Kane. It doesn’t fit into the rebuild and why would Kane want to close out his career in a rebuild? They could be worse next year.

Current Blackhawks who might make it through the rebuild – Seth Jones, Lukas Reichel, Philipp Kurashev and Wyatt Kaiser. Maybe Taylor Raddysh, MacKenzie Entwistle, Joey Anderson and Cole Guttman? There will be lots of lots first- and second-round picks coming.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, and the Washington Capitals

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: (mailbag part 2) Could see Jonathan Toews being a coach when his playing days are over. Could see Patrick Kane as a GM.

The chances are very low that the Blackhawks re-sign goaltender Alex Stalock. He’s been arguably their best player this season but Arvid Soderblom or possibly Jaxson Stauber should get more NHL time. Drew Commesso could go pro next year and play in the AHL.

It’s looking like defenseman Ian Mitchell will be the odd-man on the blue line and could find himself playing elsewhere next season. He’s rotated in and out and hasn’t shown enough to stay in the lineup.