NHL Rumors: Martin Necas, and Jakob Chychrun

The Predators, Kraken, and Canadiens interested in Martin Necas

David Pagnotta: The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to make a ‘hockey trade’ if they move forward Martin Necas and just for future assets.

Among the teams believed to be interested included the Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken and Montreal Canadiens.

Teams that could/should have interest in Jakob Chychrun

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun is back in the rumor mill. He’s got a year left on his deal at $4.6 million before he’ll need a big raise. The Sens are already paying Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot $16.05 million.

Eight teams who could have interest in Chychrun.

Boston Bruins – The Senators are interested in Linus Ullmark. The Bruins may need scoring help upfront more than a defenseman.

Chicago Blackhawks – The the cap room and could flip Chychrun at the deadline if they don’t want to extend to a long-term deal. Chychrun has a 10-team no-trade list.

Dallas Stars – If they bought out Ryan Suter they’d have an opening on the left side. Chychrun can also play on the right side. Would the Stars move Mavrik Bourque? They may need to focus on RHD and forward depth.

Detroit Red Wings – Would they offer up Simon Edvinsson? Would Michael Rasmussen interest the Senators? The Wings may be better off finding a defensive defenseman, someone like Chris Tanev.

Florida Panthers – Have pending UFAs in Brandon Montour, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Dmitry Kulikov. They have only seven forwards under contract for next year. Could they offer up Sam Bennett?

Los Angeles Kings – They are stronger on the right side and could use someone of the left. They tried to acquire before he was dealt to Ottawa. The Kings may need to find scoring up front and not on the blue line.

New Jersey Devils – May want to add to their blue line depth. Would they offer up Dawson Mercer? They may not really need someone like Chychrun.

Winnipeg Jets – They need help on the blue line and have forward Nikolaj Ehlers who they could offer up. The Jets may be on the Chychrun’s no-trade list or may not want to extend there.