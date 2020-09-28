NHL Rumors: Mathew Dumba and Jake Virtanen

So Mathew Dumba is available for Winnipeg?

Murat Ates of The Athletic: With the signing of Jonas Brodin, it appears that Dumba is indeed available. Winnipeg needs a top-four defenseman. This is like the deserts missing the rain. If want ever intersected with need, this is it.

Dumba receives $6 million AAV for the next three years and his limited NTC does not kick in until next summer. So, there is a window for Minnesota to strike. Ideally, Bill Guerin wants a second-line center but a Nik Ehlers or Patrik Laine would definitely more than do.

Both Ehlers and Laine have a $6 million AAV which makes a trade even easier. Winnipeg wants to win now after taking a few steps back playoff wise and a deal is plausible.

Dumba drives offense for better or worse in the way of shot and chance metrics. Winnipeg needs a more defensive defenseman but the Minnesota blueliner is not quite as bad as his recent injury stretch suggests.

Dumba should get enough power play time to maintain his lower end top-pairing status and even numbers. It boils down to health. Will Winnipeg roll the dice here? If Guerin can pry Ehlers out of Winnipeg, that would be some win for the general manager even if he is not an ideal center.

What to do about Jake Virtanen?

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Unlike Mathew Dumba, Jake Virtanen is a little different. Virtanen’s RFA leverage makes him harder to sign for Vancouver as the player has more friendly options than management.

If Virtanen were to go to arbitration, he may be an earlier case based on comparables. That favors the player as well. He may get a better settlement or offer because of the process itself.

Virtanen enjoyed a career season with 18 goals and 36 points. That should mean a hearty raise from his $1.25 million last year. Could he get $3 million or more? That’s possible.

Vancouver could settle on a deal with the restricted free agent then either hold on to him or trade him. The latter could be more likely than expected because of the flat cap and economic uncertainties. Jim Benning faces an unenviable decision on an investment. Many teams will have these decisions now for at least the next three seasons. Good luck.