NHL Rumors: Matt Murray, Darcy Kuemper, and the Edmonton Oilers

Pierre LeBrun: The Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins have talked about goaltender Matt Murray.

From what understands, the asking for Murray is too high for the Oilers at this point in time – maybe a first-round pick?

Believe that the Oilers will be patient with regards to their goaltender search. The Oilers also have ruled out bringing back Mike Smith next season.

Jonathan Willis: (on LeBrun’s tweet) “Given Smith’s age and how low his lows were, I’m not sure how the team slots him in. Even if they’ve got both a shiny new starter and a way of dumping Koskinen’s contract figured out there are higher-upside bets you can make in the backup slot.”

Bob Stauffer: “It’s a not an accident you are hearing Matt Murray’s name out there. He has a compelling ARB case that is going to get him paid (5-6M) despite sub .900 SVP this season.”

Believe that the Coyotes could get a first-round pick for Darcy Kuemper, but would be “stunned” if the Penguins were able to get one for Murray.

Lowetide: (on LeBrun’s tweet) If you are going to include a first-round pick, Darcy Kuemper would be more intriguing than Murray.

Murray Pam: A league source has said that Coyotes Kuemper “may” be available for a first-round pick and a prospect.

With many goalies potentially on the move this offseason, there is a good chance that the goalie market will be saturation.

Ryan Rishaug: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper would make some sense for the Edmonton Oilers, depending on the Coyotes were asking for.

Wonder if the depth on the free agent goalie market will soften the goalie trade market.

Matt Vensel: Matt Murray would make sense for teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Edmonton Oilers – teams that are looking to take the next step.

Believe that a change of scenery may be needed for Murray to regain his form and lead a contender.