NHL Rumors: Matt Murray, Jack Campbell, Darcy Kuemper and Evander Kane

Leafs close to trading for Matt Murray?

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the framework elements for a Matt Murray between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators.

The Maple Leafs are doing their due diligence on Murray’s up-to-the-minute medical updates.

Oilers favorite to land Campbell, Kuemper to Washington?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts Podcast on Jack Campbell and the Edmonton Oilers, and Darcy Kuemper: “Everything I’m hearing is that they’re the favourites for his (Campbell) services…I think we’d all be surprised if he wasn’t an Oiler and I think a lot of the predictions are that Darcy Kuemper is favourited to end up in WSH.”

Oilers offered Kane four years but he’s able to talk to other teams

Pierre LeBrun: Evander Kane‘s agent Dan Milstein.

“We were granted permission to speak with other clubs. While we are still hopeful to have a deal in place with Edmonton, we are starting the interview process with other clubs.”

The Edmonton Oilers are still an option but Kane is basically already on the market.

Tim Peel: Have heard the Edmonton Oilers have offered Evander Kane a four-year contract in the mid-$4 million range.

Doubt that is enough to sign him.

Jim Matheson: Someone will pay Kane $7 million year but term will be a big question mark. He’s a unique player – a top-six scorer who is tough.

Irfaan Gaffer: “This is true. 4×4.5 is what the Oilers offered. Guys in the room, specifically the most important ones want him back. Oilers don’t get nearly as far in the post season without Kane. Even the biggest bargain hunters would know 4.5 is low.”