NHL Rumors: Matthew Tkachuk Tells Flames He Won’t Sign a Long-Term Deal

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Matthew Tkachuk has informed the Calgary Flames that he doesn’t intend on signing a long-term deal with the team.

It’s not an official trade request but just telling the team that he doesn’t intend to be around long-term.

Tkachuk has given the Flames a list he’d consider signing a long-term deal with. A source said that among the teams on the list are the St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, and the Dallas Stars. In the past the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers have shown interest.

A sign-and-trade would mean he could sign for eight years. He’ll be looking for at least $9 million a season.

His arbitration hearing will be between July 27th and August 11st, and one source said he’ll likely be dealt before then.

Andy Strickland: “One person who’s not to blame is GM Brad Treiliving…in the most difficult of spots.”

Andy Strickland: “Matthew Tkachuk is avoiding a Johnny Gaudreau situation by notifying the #Flames he won’t re-sign. Last things the team needs is to drag this out over next season. Actually doing team a favor by being honest with them.”

Puck Pedia: “Matthew Tkachuk is an RFA & is 1 year from UFA Eligibility. With arbitration pending, if he does not have a new contract prior to the hearing, he’ll be awarded a 1 year contract of at least $9M.”

