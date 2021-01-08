NHL Rumors: Mike Hoffman, Alex Ovechkin, and NHL Employees

Mike Hoffman will likely get around $4 million

TSN: Pierre LeBrun reminds us that there is obviously a “verbal understanding” that Mike Hoffman’s PTO with the St. Louis Blues could lead to a contract but is not a guarantee. He has been used on their top power play unit, so….

“He’s going to sign a one-year deal in the neighbourhood of $4 million to $4.25 million I think between now and opening night. The Blues have to do a little salary cap gymnastics. Vladimir Tarasenko will probably go on LTIR closer to opening night. That’ll create some room for Mike Hoffman. But he should be a Blue all things being equal.”

Alex Ovechkin extension talks will start sooner than later

TSN: LeBrun continues on about Alex Ovechkin who is entering the last year of his deal. Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals spoke over the summer, but they halted talks. spoke with Capitals GM Brian MacLellan earlier this week and he said that talk extension talks would resume sooner than later. Can see an Ovechkin extension getting done during the season.

Frank Seravalli on the Ovechkin contract situation.

“And Pierre, if you’re sitting down, I’m told the initial ask from Alex Ovechkin pre-pandemic was $12.5 million a year. We’ll see where all this goes for the greatest goal-scorer of his generation.”

NHL employees will work at a reduced rate all season

TSN: Frank Seravalli notes that NHL employees have been informed that they’ll likely continue to work at 75 percent salary for the rest of the season.

“Just speaks to the financial reality that the NHL is dealing with as it tries to get back to level ground in terms of revenue.”

Gino Reda added that before the pandemic the NHL had annual revenues at more than $5 million. This season they could be looking at 30 of 40 percent less than than.