NHL Rumors: Mike Hoffman, Calgary Flames, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson

The top goal scoring free agent waiting patiently

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that three weeks into NHL free agency the top unrestricted free agent goal scorer remains available – Mike Hoffman. Hoffman’s agent, Rob Hooper, said that they are “very patient” when asked how long they’d be willing to wait.

“They think teams are eventually going to circle back and make the kind of offers that their client should be getting. And part of that is some teams finding cap room. Now, I think there are some LTIR situations that could come into play here, eventually closer to December or January. Boston (Bruins) with the David Pastrnak injury, Edmonton (Oilers) with (Oscar) Klefbom, St. Louis (Blues) with (Vladimir) Tarasenko. I think those are situations that the Mike Hoffman camp looks at as potential opportunities, over time. In the meantime, if a team like Florida (Panthers) where he played the last couple years or Nashville (Predators), which is called a bunch, if they finally step up and make better offers than they have been, then perhaps there’s a deal there as well. But the bottom line: They’re not going to panic, Mike Hoffman‘s going to wait for the right opportunity.”

Flames looking to add some depth

TSN: The Calgary Flames are looking to add some depth to their blue line according to Darren Dreger.

“But Brad Treliving would also like to add an experienced right-side defenceman. More likely does that by trade than free agency but everything is possible at this point.”

OEL on the offseason rumors

Uffe Bodin: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the rumors this offseason.

“I signed because I wanted to be in Arizona until I’m 36. When this rumor appeared, it felt awkward and it was a tough situation. I had never been in a situation like this before with trade rumors. Mentally, it was tough.”

Ekman-Larsson on the connection with the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins.