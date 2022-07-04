NHL Rumors: Mikheyev, Lammikko, Hunt, Forsberg, Giroux, Fleury, Malkin, and Letang

Ilya Mikheyev looking for big bucks

Pierre LeBrun: If Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA forward Ilya Mikheyev hits free agency, agent Dan Milstein will be looking for a multi-year deal between $4.75 million and $5.5 million per season.

Canucks and Juho Lammikko are talking

Rick Dhaliwal; The Vancouver Canucks and pending RFA forward Juho Lammikko are having ongoing contract talks.

Brad Hunt to test free agency

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks pending UFA defenseman Brad Hunt will be going to the open market.

On Forsberg, Giroux, Fleury, Malkin, Letang and Mikheyev

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Most had thought the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg would have agreed on a new contract by now. They are willing to go eight years and may not be far off on money. Forsberg looking for high eight million and the Predators in the low eights.

The Florida Panthers have cap issues and may not be able to re-sign Claude Giroux. Have been hearing the Edmonton Oilers could be interested if they can’t re-sign Evander Kane. Giroux could be looking for at least a two-year deal and a chance to win. The Ottawa Senators are on the rise but he may be looking for a Stanley Cup right away.

Marc-Andre Fleury met with his agent to discuss his future. The Minnesota Wild are interested. Fleury had been willing to go to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline but the deal with Chicago fell through. Fleury could be a nice fit in Colorado if they don’t re-sign Darcy Kuemper.

There could be 10 teams looking for goaltending this offseason.

Get the sense that there has been some movement between the Pittsburgh Penguins and pending UFAs Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. The Penguins may have moved up to three years for both. Think Letang stays, not sure on Malkin.

