NHL Rumors: Milan Lucic, Max Pacioretty, and Calen Addison

The New Jersey Devils and Milan Lucic‘s agent shoot down the PTO rumor

James Nichols: The New Jersey Devils on the rumor that Milan Lucic will be attending their training camp on a PTO: “Categorically untrue. His situation lies with the league. We haven’t and couldn’t sign him to a PTO. Apparently, Stauffer corrected it on his hit later in the day.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Lucic’s agent Gerry Johansson said that Milan Lucic hasn’t signed a PTO with the Devils.

Lucic would need to be cleared by the NHL before he’s able to sign anything.

Jim Biringer: Lucic has been skating in New Jersey this offseason.

The Maple Leafs and Red Wings are among the teams interested in Max Pacioretty

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta reported last week that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings were among the teams interested in left winger Max Pacioretty.

The Maple Leafs have about $1.275 million in cap space but depending on what they do with Conor Timmins and his $1.1 million contract, they could have a little more room. The Red Wings have over $17 million in cap space but still need to re-sign RFAs Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond and Jonatan Berggren.

Pacioretty made $2 million on a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals last season.

A PTO option for the New York Islanders

Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News: Grant Hutton and Aidan Fulp may be the top right-handed defenseman options outside of their top three guys for the New York Islanders heading into training camp.

Bringing in a right-handed defenseman to camp on a PTO would make sense for the Islanders. 24-year-old Calen Addison could be a good option for the Isles.

He was a 2018 second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins and has played parts of four seasons in the NHL. He played the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild last season.