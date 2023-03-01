NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Wild GM Bill Guerin can’t promise that he’s done

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin added two forwards yesterday but added, “I can never promise that I’m done or not done. You just don’t know what phone call you’re gonna get.”

He’s happy with their blue line and doesn’t plan on putting anyone on waivers. They do have some salary cap room to work with. They were in on Timo Meier and have talked about multiple deals.

The Carolina Hurricanes continue to talk but have certain assets they won’t move

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that you can’t get caught up in what all the other teams are doing and can’t force you into a buy-in mode.

They took a bit of a gamble on acquiring Jesse Puljujarvi from the Edmonton Oilers. They’ll keep an eye on some other forwards but will likely make adding a defenseman a priority.

Chicago Blackhawks Max Domi is one forward who could be available and the Hurricanes traded for him at last year’s deadline. A source said he’s one of their potential trade targets.

Teams have been asking for their young roster players and Waddell isn’t interested in giving any of them away. Teams could be asking for Martin Necas and/or Seth Jones. Defenseman Alexander Nikishin is another player off-limits.

They’ve got about $7 million in cap space to work with if they want.

“We’re not going to make a deal to say we made a deal, regardless of what our cap space is,” Waddell said. “We continue to talk to many, many general managers around the league. We’ve said all along if there’s something there that can help us, we certainly would be in play for that.

“But, as I said, there are certain assets we’re just not going to move to make that happen.”