NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Minnesota Wild and Ryan Hartman working on an extension

Michael Russo: At the beginning of training camp Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman said that GM Bill Guerin met with him, Marcus Foligno and Mats Zuccarello to discuss their futures with the team. All three said they wanted to stay. Foligno and Zuccarello have re-signed and the Wild and Hartman are working on a deal.

Hartman: “I hope we can get it figured out pretty quickly. Obviously, Billy was dealing with multiple things at once, and I think getting 2 at once was pretty good with your time. I know they’ve been in talks. I haven’t circled back with my agent in last few days.”

“Pretty much when (my agent) calls me, we’ll talk. It could be today, it could be a week from now. I’m not really thinking about it at all. I’ve got a hockey season to play but hopefully, we can get this done sooner rather than later.”

Could the Toronto Maple Leafs start with three goalies?

Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe when asked if going with three goaltenders to start the season – Ilya Samsonov, Joseph Woll, and Martin Jones.

Reporter: “Figure Samsonov gets two starts in three games now Sheldon (he started last night) or how’s that…?”

Keefe: “We’ll start with night. Plan is it to go straight through night and then we’ll see. Make a plan from there.

Joe Woll lost a start. He was supposed to start the other night and with being ill gave Jones the chance to go in there but Sammy night and we’ll take it from there.”

Reporter: “Martin Jones’ has played very well. Do you have any considerations of a three goalie system perhaps if you could work it out?

Keefe: “I think everything’s up in the air. And you know, and Brandon , they do what they do to make it all work from a salary cap perspective and obviously that’s going to be a big factor in decisions that are made.

So, they’ll sort through that. My job is to get the group ready.”