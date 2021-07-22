NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild – Cole, Kaprizov, Fiala, and Free Agent Options

Wild and Cole talking

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild and UFA defenseman Ian Cole continue to talk. Sounds like both sides would like to work something out but fit and price may depend on the expansion draft.

Guerin not worried about Kaprizov and Fiala deals

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin on contract talks with Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala: “Status quo. … Lines of communication are open. I’m not worried about it.”

Free agent options for the Wild

Michael Russo of The Athletic: With the Seattle Kraken selecting defenseman Carson Soucy and not goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen, the Minnesota Wild don’t need to go out and find a goaltender.

The Wild also gained $2.75 million in salary cap space and puts there cap space close to $29 million.

They need to re-sign Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala, and bring in at least three defensemen.

The Wild could look to sign pending UFA Nick Foligno, Marcus’ big brother. Paul Stastny could be another forward the Wild look at.

Top potential blue line options could be Ian Cole, Alex Goligoski, Jake McCabe, Alec Martinez, Alexander Edler, David Savard

Other right-handed defenseman options could include Brandon Montour, Travis Hamonic, Erik Gudbranson, Cody Ceci, Jason Demers, Sami Vatanen.

Center options could be Derek Stepan, Blake Coleman, Alex Wennberg, Nick Bonino.

Sources say the Wild are wanting to sign RFA Brennan Menell to a one-year, two-way contract and he’s looking two-year, two-way with a high AHL salary or one-year, one-way contract.