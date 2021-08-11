NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, and the Boston Bruins

Is CSKA’s $10 million (plus) offer to Kaprizov a bluff?

Andy Strickland: (on Frank Seravalli’s tweet that Kirill Kaprizov has a $10 million-plus KHL offer) “One of the worst bluffs in sports history! CSKA budget has been spent plus there’s a cap that comes in around $12 million U.S.”

Aivis Kalnins: “Literally what Andy said. I have no clue why people are buying it and why people are reporting KHL as a possible challenger for Kaprizov.”

Aivis Kalnins: Have been hearing that Kaprizov still wants to re-sign with the Wild.

A source suggested that Kaprizov has had a KHL offer for “a long while.” Returning to the KHL is only an “emergency option.”

On the Rangers 2022-23 cap, Georgiev, and not having serious interest in Eichel

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Rangers will likely have some salary cap maneuvering to do for the 2022-23 season as they have $40.2 million committed to seven players, will need to pay Adam Fox $9 million or more and pay for a first- or second-line center.

Backup goaltender Alexandar Georgiev‘s trade value decreased after last season.

The Post reported on Friday the Rangers GM Chris Drury had been telling agents that he didn’t show serious interest in Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel and wasn’t sure why they are constantly linked to him.

Door not closed for a Krejci return

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins UFA center David Krejci told the team at the end of the season that he was going to head back home to the Czech Republic and that his stay could extend into next season.

It’s possible that he doesn’t come back, but the door isn’t closed according to coach Bruce Cassidy in an interview on TSN 1200.

“He did not close the door on returning back,” Cassidy pointed out. “I don’t know if that will happen or when it will happen at all, but he didn’t say I’m retiring and done from the National Hockey League. So, that’s good news for us in the sense that maybe in a couple of months, he’ll feel satisfied with what he needed to do, or maybe not.”

Instead of spending to fill the second-line center spot, they went with adding depth down the middle.