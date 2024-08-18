NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner, His Future, and Where Things Stand

Terry Koshan: Mitch Marner when asked about his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs: “I’m not going to get into that too much today. I’m just going to say I love being here, I’ve said that from Day 1. I’m very fortunate and lucky to be a Maple Leaf. Today is about these two amazing people (Matthews and Tavares).”

TSN: Chris Johnston on Mitch Marner, his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs and where things stand.

Mark Masters: “Mitch Marner also going into the final year of his deal. He’s here today supporting Tavares and Matthews. And he said that’s why I’m here. I don’t want to talk about that. He reiterated he wants to be here long-term. He loves being a Leafs. Where do things stand with Mitch Marner?”

Johnston: “That’s a tougher one to get a read on. And look, Mitch Marner is at a very different stage in his career than John Tavares.

The next contract he signs, whether it’s with Toronto or perhaps somewhere else, will most likely be the biggest of his career. This is a massive decision for him. By extension, it would be a massive decision for the Leafs organization.

The fact that he shows up on a day like this to support Austin Matthews, obviously, those two walked into the league together. Have had a long friendship. They are close. You know, the fact that he’s in his hometown. I mean, I believe him when he says he wants to stay a member of the Maple Leafs.

It’s just a matter of, can he get something from the Leafs that that makes sense for him, makes sense for the team? You know, I think that that’s likely to be a long process before we determine it either way.

But you know, at this stage, Mitch Marner controls his destiny. He’s an unrestricted free agent July 1st, 2025. He’s got a completely no-move clause in his contract, and you know, he essentially holds the cards here, about whether there’s a chance to sign a contract or if he’s testing for agency next summer.”