NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner, Martin Necas, and Jacob Trouba

Yaremchuk: “With one more, just about your trade targets board. It’s my favorite thing that we do. The top five names on your board that haven’t moved yet (Mitch) Marner, (Martin) Necas, (Nikolaj) Ehlers, (Patrik) Laine, and then you’d have to go down to (Jacob) Trouba as the next one, with Chychrun obviously being on the move to Washington.

Out of those five and watch you push them on or off to the side because we’ve talked about it enough, out of those next four I suppose, which one do you think we could see a resolution to the earliest?”

Seravalli: “Probably Marty Necas I wonder though, if the Canes now circle back to Necas and they didn’t spend a ton of money and obviously didn’t keep many of their guys. Big hits with (Brett) Pesce, (Brady) Skjei, Jake Guentzel all gone. Does that mean you try and bring back Necas? I think a fair question to ask.

I’m real curious about trouba. Today, like right about now is waovers time. So there was lots of speculation that Trouba but might be a guy that ends up on waivers if they couldn’t get the no-trade list to cooperate (Trouba was not put waivers). They did that with Barclay Goodrow. So much happening.

So yeah. And then what happens with Mitch Marner. It kind of feels to me and I’m sure to a lot of observers, the Vegas Golden Knights never back down. They never quit. You didn’t get (Steven) Stamkos. You didn’t keep (Jonathan) Marchessault, you didn’t keep (Chandler) Stevenson. Does that mean you’re now targeting Mitch Marner?”

Yaremchuk: “Fascinating stuff.”