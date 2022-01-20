NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadians, Vancouver Canucks, and the Detroit Red Wings

Tyler Toffoli wants to stay in Montreal

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli on trade rumors: “I want to be part of the solution… I want to be a guy who’s a leader, who’s looked up to.”

Canucks not looking to move players just yet

Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Now: The Vancouver Canucks haven’t given up on the season just yet. If they fall out of the playoff race, there will be some players that draw interest ahead of the trade deadline.

Brock Boeser is a pending RFA who is owed a $7.5 million qualifying offer. That may be the Canucks, or an acquiring teams starting point on a long-term deal. Is he worth that much? Teams look for snipers. It may be too early right now to move him.

It’s also too early for J.T. Miller trade speculation. Miller has another year left on his contract at $5.25 million.

Goaltender Jaroslav Halak has had his name come up in the rumor mill of late because of a $1.5 million bonus that would be carried over to next season for the Canucks. If the Canucks fall out of the race, there may be a team interested in him. He has a no-movement clause.

Namestnikov wouldn’t mind staying in Detroit

Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News: Detroit Red Wings forward Vladislav Namestnikov is a pending UFA. He could be moved at the trade deadline as a rental. He’ll get interest from contenders. Namestnikov wouldn’t mind staying with the Red Wings and signing a contract extension.

“I love it here, I love the guys in the room, so it’s a special place for sure. I grew up here and I love everything about it. It would be great to stay, for sure.”

Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News: Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill on Namestnikov:

“Vlade has had moments in his career of playing real good hockey, going back to his days in Tampa (where Namestnikov scored 20 goals in 2017-18),” Blashill said. “He has great versatility and can play in a lot of different situations. … The puck doesn’t die on his stick. He’s real smart and makes good plays. He’s a good net-front guy for not being a super big guy.