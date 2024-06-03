NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins

Canadiens Have Decisions to Make on Six Restricted Free Agents

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: D’Amico writes that the Montreal Canadiens have 40 of 50 contracts accounted for for the 2024-25 NHL Season. They have 11 contract spots and some decisions on restricted free agents.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Not Willing to Part with Arber Xhekaj

The Canadiens will have until June 30th to sign these players to retain their rights for the next season. D’Amico looks at the six restricted free agents the Canadiens would like to qualify and potentially sign.

The Canadiens will want to keep Arber Xhekaj moving forward. He could sign a bridge deal, as GM Kent Hughes has made it clear he is untouchable regarding trade talks. The Canadiens will also want to keep Lias Andersson, but it will come down to what the player wants to do.

NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, and the Montreal Canadiens

Montreal will have decisions to make on Jesse Ylonen and Justin Barron. The Canadiens have a ton of prospects who are ready to crack the lineup as the youth movement continues. So Ylonen and Barron could be on the way out, though it is more likely Barron will stay.

Two guys on the way out are Mattias Norlender and Filip Cederqvist. Again, the depth of the organization has made these players expendable.

Will the Boston Bruins Use Linus Ullmark in a Trade with Carolina

Conor Ryan of Boston.com: Time is winding down for Linus Ullmark in Boston. Jeremy Swayman, the Bruins number one goalie, is due a pay raise.

NHL Rumors: Has Linus Ullmark Played His Last Game in Boston?

Again, it will be interesting to see how the Bruins work around Ullmark’s trade protection. Ryan writes via Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that the Hurricanes and Bruins discussed a Ullmark deal.

It was unclear if Martin Necas was involved in trade discussions, but Necas would fill a need for the Bruins, who need a number one center. However, it could be argued Necas is better on the wing, but he is an upgrade on offense with his speed and skill.

If this deal is possible, two hurdles need to be climbed. The first is Ullmark’s modified no-trade clause, and the second is Necas’s extension. But it is a win-win for both teams.