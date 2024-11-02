NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Boston Bruins

At least three teams are watching Jake Evans

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: Teams have taken notice of Jake Evans consistency so far this season for the Montreal Canadiens.

A source said that Jake Evans is generating more interest than Christian Dvorak, but added:

“The Canadiens aren’t in a rush to move Evans right now, as he’s excellent for them on the penalty kill.”

Evans has five points this season and is one of their better penalty killers.

“I know of at least three teams that are paying close attention to Jake Evans at the moment,“ said the source. “He’s playing some of his best hockey to start the season, he’s a leader out there and he’s an ace on special teams. It’s a contract year too. Contending teams will look for that as a rental and usually pay well.”

The source added that the Canadiens are looking for right-handed, top-four defenseman. The Canadiens are willing to get creative. They have four picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 NHL draft.

Brad Marchand has to be a Boston Bruin, right?

Jonny Lazarus: Frank Seravalli when asked if there is a scenario where Brad Marchand isn’t a Boston Bruin next year?

Colby Cohen: “With Marchand being an upcoming UFA this year, and, you know, watching Steven Stamkos‘ return night to Tampa, knowing how that situation played out, is there any possible scenario where we think Brad Marchand might not be a Boston Bruin next year?

Frank Seravalli: “I don’t see one. I mean, this guy is a heart and soul Bruin. I think the way that he’s grown and matured into that role as leader of that team has been incredibly impressive.

He had major work done on his body this summer, three separate surgeries, and he’s still an elite player.

Cohen: “Do you remember having a different feeling about Steven Stamkos this time last year?

Seravalli: “No, I was the guy in June saying there’s no way they’re going to let him walk. They had gotten right to the altar when he was a 27-year-old, or 26-year-old free agent.

He had gotten out there, he had saw what was available to him and said, ‘No, no, I’m good. I want to be a Tampa Bay Lightning.’ This time around, I thought they’d show him and extend him that same loyalty, and they didn’t.