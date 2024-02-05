NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Montreal Canadiens have a salary retention slot available

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils could still be in the market for a goaltender. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche could be eyeing some insurance and the Edmonton Oilers seem to have straightened their situation out.

Prices for goaltenders usually isn’t high due to he amount of goalies available.

The Canadiens do have an open salary retention slot open, so if the option to retain some of Jake Allen‘s salary is a possibility.

Philadelphia Flyers coach Tortorella on the trade deadline and their rebuilding plans

Kevin Kurz: Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella on the March 8th NHL trade deadline and their organizational philosophy. He said they’re in a position where many didn’t think they’d be and that they are looking to do some things to help get them to where they want to be while not losing track of the big picture and they’re rebuilding plans. He adds.

“I think some people that have watched us play, have watched a number of our players play – I think they’ll be some question to Danny. I think they’ll be some conversations with Danny as far as what about this guy, that guy. Those are questions we have to take. We have to listen too. And I don’t want to speak out of turn with Danny, but it, it’s a situation where it’s a really good asset that comes back, it’s going to happen. We cannot lose sight of what we’re doing here.

But on the other side of that, we’re trying to win every goddamn game we play. We’ve lost our last five. I think it’s very important that we get our energy back, our swagger back, both offensively and defensively to start these last (32) games and try to find a way. That is paramount as far as the coaching staff.

The other stuff that comes (around), when you get near the deadline – you see deals are being made now. Those are things that the organization will listen to, I’m sure. Have discussions. If it’s the proper asset that’s coming back, and we’re going to one of the players that are a big part of this in building this right now and where we are this season, there will be no hesitation.”