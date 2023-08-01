NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the San Jose Sharks

A quick look at what could be in store for the 2024-25 Montreal Canadiens

Arpon Basu of The Athletic:: (mailbag) The Montreal Canadiens 2024-25 trade deadline could be an interesting one. Defenseman David Savard and Mike Matheson could be rental options for teams and should have some trade value.

When looking at 2024-25, with Carey Price‘s $10.5 million LTIR, they have around $15 million in projected cap space. That also doesn’t include Arber Xhekaj, Justin Barron and Sam Montembeault. So that will put it at around $15 million in space. Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson could be dealt.

For the 2024-25 season, the Canadiens could be looking for a top-six winger, and if he makes to free agency, William Nylander could be a target. Currently those talks may not be going well. Nylander could cost $10 million on a long-term deal.

Sheng Peng: The San Jose Sharks have been looking to add players to help with their rebuild or assets to move that the trade deadline for future assets. They’ve added Mackenzie Blackwood, Anthony Duclair, and Filip Zadina already and had been trying to sign Vladimir Tarasenko.

Three remaining free agents who could interest the Sharks.

Matt Dumba – Elliotte Friedman as already suggested it could be a good fit though it’s not known if they are really interested. If the Sharks trade Erik Karlsson, they should be interested. The Sharks could give him one-year deal at a high number.

Tomas Tatar – He’s had seven seasons scoring at least 20 goals. He’s never topped 30. Tatar hasn’t produced in the playoffs with his points-per-game dropping from 0.58 to 0.25.

Max Comtois – He’s only scored 15 goals and 20 assists in his past 116 games. The Ducks didn’t qualify him and he became a UFA. The Sharks should look at the 24-year-old to see if they could help jump start his career.