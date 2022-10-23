NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

The Canadiens would likely want a Cole Caufield extension to come in below Nick Suzuki

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Deciding on what an eight-year contract extension between the Montreal Canadiens and Cole Caufield would look like isn’t easy. Sources have said there have been no formal talks yet.

The Canadiens would likely want it to come in below Nick Suzuki’s $7.875 million cap hit.

The salary cap could go up $4 million next season if the players pay off their debt and could be over $90 million in a few years.

Jason Robertson‘s four-year, $7.75 million deal could be one comparable.

If forward Sean Monahan continues to play well for the Canadiens, they could look to sign him to an extension. They could also look to move him at the trade deadline.

Vegas owner Bill Foley on the salary cap and the trade deadline

Jesse Granger of The Athletic: From an interview with Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley when asked about the salary cap potentially going up $4 million and how it could change their plans if they get the extra cap space.

“It gives us the ability to go out and get maybe another really quality forward. We’re great down the middle (at center), but we could use a little more depth in terms of forwards, especially the top-nine. Our defense is terrific. We have really good players and they’re signed up for a long time. I feel like we’re in a great spot.

We had to suffer through it for a couple years. I checked with (salary cap specialist Andrew Lugerner) and (director of hockey operations Tom Poraszka) the other day and I said, “Just how much cap space do we have?”

Sixteen bucks. We have 16 bucks in cap space.”

Foley on if he thinks they’ll have an exciting trade deadline this year.

“Well, you start building up cap space as you go through the year. I don’t see us being very active. We’ve made some big splashes in the past, with Mark Stone and the trade for Eichel last year. So I think if we did something it would be more in that $3 million range. Somewhere down in that level. It would probably be a forward, too, who can help us drive through the playoffs.”