NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, and the New York Islanders

On the Canadiens and Sabres

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger yesterday afternoon on TSN 690 on the Montreal Canadiens:

“There was some speculation in MTL that Kevyn Adams was kind of kicking tires on Jakob Chychrun..It’s been quiet so I doubt that happens, there’s certainly no rush for ARI to do that but I believe that there was at least interest & he would fit the age dynamic.”

Dreger on the Buffalo Sabres

“…so don’t be surprised if Buffalo actually ends up making a couple of decent runs here, they want to turn a corner and they feel like they’re capable of doing that, but they want to add a little bit more fire power up front and some insulation on the back end”

On the Jeff Petry trade front

Marco D’Amico: Canadiens GM Kent Hughes on Jeff Petry trade talks: “The thing we’re not looking for is to take on salary or give picks or prospects so another team can take Jeff Petry. Jeff Petry is a good defenceman. If we trade Jeff Petry, today or in the future, it must improve our team”

Marco D’Amico: Hughes on Thursday on Petry trade talks: “We had trades available to us yesterday. At the end of the day it’s about finding the right trade for the Montreal Canadiens.”

Options for the Islanders after failing to land Gaudreau

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: The New York Islanders were unable to land the big fish in Johnny Gaudreau. So what direction do they head in now?

St. Louis Blues Vladimir Tarasenko is one option. He has a year left at $7.5 million and is looking to get out of St. Louis.

The Islanders talked at the draft to the Vancouver Canucks about J.T. Miller.

Though he’s a center, Nazem Kadri is a free agent option. One of Brock Nelson, Mathew Barzal and Jean-Gabriel Pageau would have to move to the wing.

Could the Columbus Blue Jackets look to move RFA winger Patrik Laine?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: A source suggested that the Islanders weren’t able to create enough salary cap space to get more seriously involved in the Johnny Gaudreau market.