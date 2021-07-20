NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Price, the Kraken and an Islander

Canadiens looking for a forward and inquired about an Islander

David Pagnotta: Have been hearing that the Montreal Canadiens have been actively looking for a forward.

They have inquired about New York Islanders Anthony Beauvillier.

We’re all waiting on Kraken to make a decision about Carey Price

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Montreal Canadiens are waiting like everyone when it comes to if the Seattle Kraken will select Carey Price or not. The Kraken could wait till the 11th hour and ask the Canadiens what they would give up for them to not select Price.

Price had called Jake Allen with his plan to be exposed to make sure that Allen was okay with it.

The Kraken have spoken with Price’s agent Garry Johansson a few times collecting information.

Up until late last week the Canadiens were talking to teams about Allen and were also looking at what pending UFA goalies were available.

Some teams think that even with the salary cap hit and injuries it might be worth it to have Price as the face of the franchise. He can go on the LTIR if he can’t finish the five years.

Price’s wife is from three hours away from Seattle and they spend some of their offseason in Kelowna, B.C. Price may want to stay in Montreal but could live with the idea of being in Seattle.

Tony Marinaro: “What we do know is: Carey Price removed his no-movement clause for the expansion draft. And, we know, Bergevin agreed to not protect him.

Translation: In the event that @SeattleKraken pick him up, both Price and Bergevin are ok with it.”