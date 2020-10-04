NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, and Taylor Hall

Only “general discussions” between the Canadiens and Danault
David Pagnotta: The Montreal Canadiens and forward Phillip Danault have only held “general discussions” with regards to a contract extension. He has one-year left on his deal.
Two Hurricanes to hit free agency
Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: The Carolina Hurricanes won’t be re-signing defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk and Sami Vatanen before the start of free agency on Friday. Hurricanes GM Don Waddell:
“We made it clear we like both guys but also understand we’re under a little more scrutiny with our salary cap. … It might be something they come back to us and it’s something we can talk about,” he said.
Waddell added he expects to get RFAs Warren Foegele and Haydn Fleury signed.
Hall might consider a short-term deal
Sportsnet: Chris Johnston on Arizona Coyotes pending unrestricted free agent forward Taylor Hall who will be hitting the open market on Friday.
“What’s interesting here about Taylor Hall is, I think he’s going to be very open to any kind of deal that any of these suitors that want to step up and make him, come October .
It’s not saying you have to be a six-, seven-year contract. I think he’ll entertain one- or two-year deals, and the ways it’s going to work with him and his agent, Darrin Ferris, is that any interested team is going to be given the chance to sort of make a proposal to him. How they see him fitting in? What he might do for their team? Why it makes sense? Part of that proposal of course would be a contract offer, and none of those offers are going to be turned away, out of hand.
So I think that’s probably a smart way to go about it because this is such an uncertain time on the free agent market with everything on due to COVID. And so I think it’s relatively big news that one of the biggest names might do a short-term contract in this free agency.”