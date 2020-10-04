NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, and Taylor Hall

Only “general discussions” between the Canadiens and Danault

David Pagnotta: The Montreal Canadiens and forward Phillip Danault have only held “general discussions” with regards to a contract extension. He has one-year left on his deal.

Two Hurricanes to hit free agency

Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: The Carolina Hurricanes won’t be re-signing defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk and Sami Vatanen before the start of free agency on Friday. Hurricanes GM Don Waddell:

“We made it clear we like both guys but also understand we’re under a little more scrutiny with our salary cap. … It might be something they come back to us and it’s something we can talk about,” he said.

Waddell added he expects to get RFAs Warren Foegele and Haydn Fleury signed.

Hall might consider a short-term deal

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston on Arizona Coyotes pending unrestricted free agent forward Taylor Hall who will be hitting the open market on Friday.

