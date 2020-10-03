NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, Henrik Lundqvist, and the Buffalo Sabres

Don’t expect the Canadiens to trade up in the first-round
Marc Antoine Godin: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin on trading up in the first round of the 2020 draft: “I don’t like to trade up. With what’s in the draft right now and all the players that are available, I’ve talked to Trevor (Timmins) and we see a good player at 16 if we don’t move.”
Canadiens heading into the draft
Eric Engels of Sportsnet: The Montreal Canadiens have about $10 million in projected salary cap space with 19 players under contract.
They have 11 picks in the draft, with five being in the first three rounds. GM Marc Bergevin has a roster player or two that he could put in a package. The Canadiens also have one of the deepest groups of prospects that they can tap into as well.
Potential draft targets at No. 16 – Dawson Mercer, Kaiden Guhle, and Mavrik Bourque.
Bowman on trade talk
Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman earlier this week: “This is the busiest time of our year.”
“Obviously we have the draft next week, but there’s also a lot of other things happening… I have been on the phone quite a bit , and I’ve heard some interesting ideas.”
Lundqvist’s future TBD
Pierre LeBrun: The agent for Henrik Lundqvist, Don Meehan, when asked if Lundqvist hopes to play next season: “To be determined.”
Adams on Eichel
WGR 550: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on teams calling about Jack Eichel.
“People call and make phone calls and ask about players every day, and my job is to listen and have conversations. It’s something that I want to make very clear that we have no intention, and we’re not shopping Jack or talking to teams looking to do anything with Jack. It’s just people calling to ask questions and you have conversations. That’s really the extent of it.”