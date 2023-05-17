Canadiens Have Options At Goaltending Position

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: Dumont writes the Montreal Canadiens cannot bring back the same goalie duo in Samuel Montembeault and Jake Allen. And must give one the keys to the team and name one as the starter.

Allen and Montembeault had the 36th and 57th best save percentages in the league respectively. Most expected Allen to be the man, but it has been Montembeault who showed he can be the leading man when the Canadiens get back to action next season.

As Dumont writes the Canadiens do not have a realistic chance of making the playoffs next year, so they can see what Montembeualt does with more than 40 starts. Montreal also has Cayden Primeau and Jakub Dobes in the system.

Canadiens Should Bring Back A Couple of Veteran Free Agents

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: D’Amico writes that while the youth movement is on in Montreal having a mix of veterans in the lineup will also help the club as well.

Alex Belzile – Belzile finally got his opportunity with the club and showed he can be an effective bottom-six forward. He has a hard work ethic and is the perfect player who can go in and out of the lineup.

Sean Monahan – For Monahan things did not go exactly as planned for him in Montreal. His presence allowed Kirby Dach and Nick Suzuki to flourish. However, injuries derailed him. If he is kept by the Canadiens, his name will surely come up again at the deadline.

Jonathan Drouin – Though Drouin improved this season with the club, the two parties are heading for a separation. A change of scenery will do him go and having less of a role will help too.

Paul Byron – Though Byron’s better days are behind him as a player, it feels like it would be best to keep his presence inside the organization. Whether that be a developmental coach or in another role, he is a good guy for the room and helping youngsters transition to the NHL.

Canadiens Have Options with Florida’s 1st Round Pick

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The Panthers will pick somewhere between 29th through 32nd in the upcoming NHL Draft. This will give the Canadiens chances to get creative with the pick.

Montreal also selects fifth overall in the draft, so they will be getting a good player there. But the later pick gives them options to trade down or trade up. Trading down to stay in the second round is not a bad thing considering all the prospects are mostly rated the same.

Trading up allows the Canadiens to get another elite prospect for their rebuild. But then they may have to give up a second round which leaves them with none. Also, Montreal can pick a player in that spot or use it as part of a deal to add a player to this group going forward.