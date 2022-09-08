NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Vancouver Canucks

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

The Canadiens are looking to move out salary, and talking to Jake Allen about an extension

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said that they are looking to make a trade to clear some salary cap space. He added that it’s not just to dump a player and that it’s okay if something doesn’t happen.

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Canadiens and talking to goaltender Jake Allen about a multi-year contract extension.

The Canucks will be looking for a defenseman but need to keep their future cap in mind

Iain MacIntryre of Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks now will turn to work on an extension for Bo Horvat. The Canucks are built down the middle with Horvat, J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson (who has played on the wing more). Can they afford all three, along with defenseman Quinn Hughes and goaltender Thatcher Demko?

It will be a surprise if they start the year without Horvat being re-signed.

The Canucks also need to improve on the blueline, and GM Patrik Allvin said they’ll try to improve through trade.

“We don’t have to make moves coming into this season in order to get both signed here,” Allvin said of Miller and Horvat. “But moving forward, we need to be aware of the cap situation and potentially some rosters decisions coming into next summer.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Tim & Friends when asked if there is anything else going on with the Vancouver Canucks, who are around $3 million over the salary cap.

“Well I still think they are looking to try and get another defenseman. So, I’m curious to see if there’s going to be a parallel move of some way there. To try and bring in another D. You have time right?

But I wouldn’t be surprised if the Canucks are looking at forward for D deals if they can pull something off.”