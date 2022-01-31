NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Jeff Petry Could be Looking for a Trade out of Town

Jimmy Murphy: Tony Marinaro on TSN 690: “Jeff Petry asked for a trade in mid-December.”

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: Jeff Petry left his family back in Michigan for the rest of the season. He came back a few Michigan a few weeks ago without them. He has looked like a player who has already checked out.

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: (a week ago) One executive scout last week on Jeff Petry: “For sure there’s a market for him.”

Petry has a modified no-movement and no-trade clauses.

Petry carries a $6.5 million salary cap hit for another three seasons. He’s in the first year of his deal. The executive scout above added that he’s spoken with other teams who have said they’d be interested.

“There’s interest out there. He could really help a team that needs a d-man that creates offense and brings leadership,” the source said. “I realize he’s struggling this season but who isn’t in Montreal. It’s just one of those seasons. I know the Red Wings had interest back before he ended up re-signing with the Canadiens. Look at the cap space they have. There are other teams too.”

Petry is from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Max Truman of DansLesCoulisses.com: (through Google translate) Montreal Canadiens GM Ken Hughes on Jeff Petry.

“If we can find a trade that is good for the club and good for Jeff Petry at the same time, yes, all options are on the table.”

Hughes yesterday to La Presse.

“We are aware of what is going on in your life. This is not the ideal context to play. At the same time, you are part of this team. If there’s a chance it will work out on both sides to trade you, we’ll trade you. But until this situation arises, you are part of the Canadiens and you have to do your best.”

Francois Gagnon doesn’t think that the Canadiens will get much of a return for Petry if they are able to trade him.

“Petry, if the transaction arises, he will leave… but exchanging Petry with the contract he has in his pocket, that may simply mean removing the Canadian from that contract. Fans shouldn’t expect to get another first draft pick and the moon for a guy who wants to leave.”

Petry has a 15-team no-trade list.