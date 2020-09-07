NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens — Max Domi

So, will Max Domi be back?

NHL Watcher: According to Pierre McGuire, that answer is no. During a radio hit on TSN 690 our of Montreal, McGuire mentioned it is rather apparent that the forward will not be back. This surprises few people but the next question is where does he wind up?

Possible destinations for Max Domi IF traded…

Matt Larkin of SI.com via The Hockey News: Domi switched to center last year from left wing and enjoyed a breakout season with 72 points. Fast forward to this season where Domi dropped to 44 points then plummeted down the depth chart. He played fourth-line minutes mostly come playoff time. Domi fired his agent and opted for one who will likely push a trade. So what’s next?

Buffalo Sabres — This makes sense. Domi is still only 25 and could easily slot in as the 2C behind Jack Eichel. New GM Kevyn Adams has $34.48 million of cap space. Affordability as far as a long term deal should not be an issue. Neither should fit or ice time given the lack of depth in Buffalo.

Minnesota Wild — Minnesota possesses older centers and has a desire to get younger. Would Domi work with Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov? That seems plausible. Bill Guerin and the Wild want to retool but cap space is not the greatest. Sending a package including Jordan Greenway could occur.

Columbus Blue Jackets — Depth issues reigned supreme in Columbus as after Pierre-Luc Dubois, Columbus had little in the center department. The Blue Jackets might dangle Josh Anderson as trade bait.

Winnipeg Jets — With Bryan Little‘s career teetering on the edge of ending, Winnipeg needs a 2C. Does Montreal want a Patrik Laine perhaps? That would require some more maneuvering but the Canadiens have a lot in their cupboard.

San Jose Sharks — Doug Wilson likely tries retooling once more and San Jose needs forwards desperately. Domi slotting into one of the three center spots would be a lock. Wilson needs the package to pry Domi out of Montreal.