NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens on St. Louis, Quebec Team. And More

As the Martin St. Louis Negotiations Turn…

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey NOW: This has been a fun ride but every effort to shed the “interim” tag for Martin St. Louis seems to be nearing an inevitability. Kent Hughes, Montreal General Manager, has said a deal should be done by sometime later this week.

There is no doubt St. Louis injected some enthusiasm into his team. The question is now can he build along with that Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes have planned?

“In terms of the success and the impact that he’s had, I expected him to have an impact, no question about it,” the first-year Montreal Canadiens GM said last month. “Probably not as significant as he has in such a short period of time, but, I said at the beginning, I’m not one to bet against Marty St. Louis, and those that have, have generally lost. He’s a pretty special guy and he’s proven to be a pretty special coach.”

St. Louis possesses that heart, inner drive, and adaptability management loves in younger coaches. His turn to reverse the fortune of the Montreal Canadians will begin soon enough. Stay tuned on the deal.

Geoff Molson and the Quebec Franchise Question

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey NOW: Talk has been going on for some time but Eric Girard has sparked speculation a Quebec franchise is at least being discussed. Sadly the talk is just talk but would Geoff Molson stand in the way?

Most tend to think no but there is still a long way to go before that question comes to pass.

Ottawa And The Seventh Overall Pick

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Again, Pierre Dorion and the Ottawa Senators have been in the news. Would Dorion consider moving the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft?

“Maybe this is the year we move pick No. 7 to get an impact player to help us right away.”

Now, Ottawa needs a top-four defenseman but those do not come cheap. Dorion would not settle for just any deal either.

If Ottawa keeps the pick, the Senators don’t expect an impact for two years or more. Hence, Ottawa will explore every option before any decision made.