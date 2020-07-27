NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and the Arizona Coyotes

Price isn’t going anywhere

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Even if Carey Price doesn’t have a great playoff, the Montreal Canadiens aren’t looking to trade him.

Trading his salary cap hit in the future with a flat or slowly escalating salary cap won’t be easy. If he had a disappointing playoff and they tried to trade him, they wouldn’t be able to get a great return for him.

What could happen with Senators UFAs and RFAs?

Hailey Salvian of The Athletic: The Ottawa Senators have 13 pending unrestricted and restricted free agents on their NHL roster and several more at the AHL level.

AHLers Rudolfs Balcers, Andreas Englund, Christian Jaros, and Filip Chlapik should get qualifying offers.

Not going anywhere – Connor Brown (RFA), Anthony Duclair (RFA), Chris Tierney (RFA).

Very likely staying put – Nick Paul (RFA), and Jayce Hawryluk (RFA).

The 50/50 folks – Mark Borowiecki (UFA – GM Pierre Dorion said five months ago he wants to re-sign him, but there has been no hints of a contract extension), and Ron Hainsey (UFA – reports that the Senators haven’t closed the door on re-signing Hainsey).

The 99 percent (not returning) club – Craig Anderson (UFA), Scott Sabourin (UFA), Matthew Peca (UFA), and Mikkel Boedker (UFA).

A few options for the Coyotes

Scott Burnside of The Athletic: Several sources wonder if Arizona Coyotes interim GM Steve Sullivan is ready to handle things long-term. If he gets the full-time position, they’ll need to bring in some help for the hockey side of things as well as the Arizona market place.

Shane Doan could be one option. He’s been working in the NHL’s hockey operations department. Sean Burke could be another option.

Several sources have said that some league officials would like former Bruins and Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli to get another shot somewhere and Arizona could be a good spot.