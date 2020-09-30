NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and the New York Islanders

Could the Canadiens buyout Alzner?

Neal McHale: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 on other potential buyouts: “Karl Alzner, there’s still some rumblings about him…Marc Bergevin might just do him a favor. Just cut him loose.”

Senators could move back from the No. 5 slot

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators chief scout Trent Mann said that GM Pierre Dorion would listen to trade offers for the No. 5 pick to move back in the draft.

If they were to move back in the first round, it’s believed that they want to stay in the top 10. That would make potential trade candidates in the Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets.

“At No. 5, it’s going depend what happens ahead of us,” Mann said from his home in New Brunswick. “We have to be ready for a number of different things, including a scenario where somebody wants to move up and take No. 5 as well. If that’s the case, what does that give us in the end as well?”

The Senators also have four second-round picks and they could move one or two to acquire immediate help.

Islanders may have to move out salary to re-sign RFAs

AP: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello needs to re-sign RFA Mathew Barzal. Lamoriello hopes to bring most of his team back but can’t rule out having to move a core player or two. He added:

“But I’m reasonably comfortable that we’ll be able to accomplish what we want to accomplish and have the team that we want to put on the ice once the season starts.”

The Islanders have about $10 million in projected cap space, to sign Barzal and fellow pending RFAs in Devon Toews and Ryan Pulock. Pending UFAs include Matt Martin, Derick Brassard, Thomas Greiss and Andy Greene.

Lamoriello said that he spoke to his pending RFAs after they were eliminated.