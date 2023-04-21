NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Sean Monahan and Damon Severson

Sean Monahan wouldn’t mind returning to the Montreal Canadiens next season

Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette: Due to injuries, Montreal Canadiens Sean Monahan was only able to play in 25 games this past season but did put up six goals and 11 assists in those games.

The pending UFA had surgery on his right hip last offseason and on his left hip the previous offseason. He had a broken foot this season and after playing on it for a couple of games, it led to a groin injury. He expects to begin skating in the next few weeks.

Monahan feels that he’ll be healthy for next season and ready to go. He wouldn’t mind the opportunity to play for the Canadiens again.

“I loved my time here,” Monahan said. “Made some lifelong friends in a short time. This is a team that I think will be competitive really soon. To come back here would be pretty special. I don’t think I got to play enough games here at the Bell Centre. It would be pretty special to come back.”

Monahan and a right-handed defenseman

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: (mailbag) Montreal Canadiens pending UFA Sean Monahan said he wouldn’t mind returning next year.

“It’s a special place to play. You get chills walking on the Bell Centre ice. I’ll see if I can make something work.”

That doesn’t sound like they’ve had talks and an offer is close. Health is an issue with Monahan. If the Canadiens make him an offer, it may only be for a year. He may jump on a multi-year offer if someone sends one his way.

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes may try to sign a right-handed defenseman this offseason, someone like New Jersey Devils Damon Severson. Complicating Severson is that has heard that he may not want to play in a market like Montreal.