NHL Rumors: Montreal Cap Space And Cap Relief Teams

Montreal To Weaponize Cap Space

Marco D’Amico of RG.com: Now, the Montreal Canadiens weaponized their cap space last year and have the chance again. Once Carey Price is inevitably placed on the LTIR, Montreal will have extra money. It comes with restrictions, however.

One of the big problems with that $10.5 million for Price is simple. Cap space does not accrue with Price money and any overages move to next year. Performance bonuses and such cost Montreal $1 million in 2023-24.

Still, Montreal currently has $5.5 million of cap space before the move. They can take on a sweetener or even a slightly bad contract. It was presented like this.

“Never count out the Montreal Canadiens when it comes to surprise summer trades,” concluded the source.

Do understand that Montreal is in a position to help themselves now or around the NHL Trade Deadline. Again, the key is not to compromise their cap space in upcoming years when players come up for extensions. Finally, Montreal will spend to the cap eventually and will need those dollars.

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Okay, at least seven teams are going to shed some bad contracts and gain some significant cap relief. Among them are teams like the Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens. Even the Toronto Maple Leafs are on a list like this because of John Tavares.

One of the biggest shedders of bad contracts is the Minnesota Wild. With the Zach Parise and Ryan Super buyout reduced to $1.66 million, the Wild gain a shade over $13 million there. The Brock Faber extension kicks in next season and inevitably they will have to pay Marco Rossi too.

The good news is that there is wiggle room for the first time in a long time. Toronto can shed the Tavares deal at 11 million. Teams like Chicago gain quite a bit from expiring contracts like Taylor Hall and Andreas Athanasiou. Winnipeg benefits from buyout reductions and the expiration of Neal Pionk and Alex Iafallo‘s contracts.

Alright, the question is Montreal. How much do they devote to their restricted and unrestricted free agents?

Finally there are Dallas and Detroit. Would the Stars honestly let Jamie Benn go? Benn likely takes a pay cut from his 2024-25 salary of $9.5 million. As For Detroit, they will have a good deal of cap for 2025-26 even with expected deals to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond. Let the fun begin!