NHL Rumors: More Interesting RFAs This Summer

Luke Fox of Sportsnet Lists More Top RFAs heading Into the Summer of 2023: Fox writes it is time to look ahead to July 1, 2023.
Here is a look at six more free agents after Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Alex DeBrincat, and Pierre-Luc Dubois
- Vince Dunn – The 2019 Stanley Cup Champion is improving defensively in just his third season. Dunn is the Kraken’s premier offensive defenseman and is showing what he can do when healthy. He is looking for a raise from his current $4 million a season when he signs long-term. Though the parties discussed a new contract nothing will likely get serious until the summer.
- K’Andre Miller – The Rangers are up against the salary cap as NHLRumors.com wrote in Monday’s column looking at the top UFAs this summer. The expectation is Miller will get a long-term deal like Jacob Trouba and Adam Fox did. The money probably will not be similar, but GM Chris Drury has options with Miller. Save now on a bridge deal or sign Miller long-term with the hopes his AAV looks like a bargain down the road.
- Trevor Zegras – Zegras is one of the young stars the NHL is marketing. He will definitely get a raise from the $925,000 he is making now. The trend is to skip the bridge like other players have done. Especially if the player is a cornerstone piece like Zegras. The Ducks have the cap flexibility to give Zegras a fair deal.
- Evan Bouchard – This right-shot puck-moving defenseman has seen an increased role on the power play with Tyson Barrie being traded to Nashville. Though his game has slipped some, the arrival of Mattias Ekholm has taken the pressure off of Bouchard defensively. With the Oilers up against the cap, Bouchard is probably getting a bridge deal.
- Ilya Samsonov – Samsonov was not qualified by the Capitals and signed a one-year prove-it bargain deal with the Maple Leafs with a $1.8 million AAV. At times this season Samsonov has carried the load with Matt Murray injured. Samsonov and the Maple Leafs are content to let the season play out and see where things lie in the offseason.
- Filip Chytil – The Rangers have multiple RFAs. Besides Miller and Alexis Lafreniere, the center of the kid line Chytil needs a new contract as well. Chytil has arbitration rights and could see an increase of $4 million a season. The Rangers have so many players that need contracts. But Chytil is an important piece to the Kid Line. Chytil could look at Dylan Cozens‘s new deal as a starting point. Drury also could bridge him again, but risk losing him on the open market in two years.