NHL Rumors: More Laine And Those Top Unsigned RFA’s

What Could the Patrik Laine Trade Look Like?

Dan Kingerski of Montreal Hockey Now: Needless to say the Pittsburgh Penguins could use a goal-scorer like Patrik Laine. Pittsburgh wants to make noise in the playoffs and yet does not want to strip the cupboard bare. That presents a big dilemma.

Laine has a 10-team no-trade list. One presumes Pittsburgh is not on this list. Columbus already paid $2 million as far as his signing bonus. So teams would be on the hook for $16.2 million real dollars if there was zero retention.

Still that is enough to scare quite a few teams away. Columbus thinks they can get a pretty good return but with a small market, expectations should be tempered. Pittsburgh still has work to do to get the numbers to work.

Remember the Jake Guentzel trade here as Dubas and Don Waddell have danced before. Maybe Dubas dangles a second-round pick and/or a second-tier prospect. The reality is Columbus might have to take what it can.

Luke Fox and Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Currently it’s looks like Jeremy Swayman heads the class of unsigned RFA’s. The Boston Bruins’ goaltender figures to get most of Boston’s remaining $8.6 million in cap space. This also expects to be a long-term deal. The question is for how long on both counts.

Moritz Seder – Detroit Red Wings – The $8.6 million number seems to be a nice, random number often tossed around. Jake Sanderson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Owen Power all got shiny deals locking up their prime years. Seider plays defense extremely well and contributes more than well enough offensively. It’s a matter of when and how much.

Lucas Raymond – Detroit Red Wings – Now, Raymond could be differnet. While Steve Yzerman might get forced into a longer extension with Seider, there is room for a mid-length extension with Raymond. It may take more time but the expectation is it will get done when it gets done.

Seth Jarvis – Carolina Hurricanes – This is one of those deals that feels like it is rather close. A dollar amount could be agreed on that comes in around $8 million AAV over eight years.