NHL Rumors – More Rangers, Islanders, Kadri, The Summer…

More on the New York Rangers Summer And Income Tax?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: So, the good news is that there is no offer sheets on the horizon for Kaapo Kakko. What is the bad news? There are no offer sheets imminent. Why?

No one seems to believe that the Finnish winger is even worth $4 million. All the focus from Mike Liut and Kakko alike is on New York and New York only. Furthermore, his production has been lackluster to the point where not one team has solicited any interest.

The now 21-year old is entering his fourth NHL season. In his first three campaigns, Kakko has not even cracked the 0.5 points per game barrier yet. The lack of finishing for the Finnish talent is troubling. It is not to say he is a bust but New York seems stuck with him.

Income tax may be an issue for some teams in the tri-state area but look at Montreal and players who could just go there anyway in time. For example, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Jonathan Huberdeau have been linked to Montreal. It’s not all the taxes.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Again and again the New York Islanders seemed linked to Nazem Kadri. For better or for worse, the smoke err rumors will not just go away. Kadri screening teams and taking his time has only added further speculation to potential destinations.

The multi-talented two-way forward turns 32 on October 6th. It seems like those $8+ million AAV numbers are a mirage. Do Kadri and Lamoriello reunite once more? This time on Long Island? This is a rumor which is not going away and pundits are admitting this makes some sense.

A possible scenario would have Kadri stay as a center while Mathew Barzal could shift to Kadri’s wing. Lane Lambert would have more options at his disposal as Barzal can still make lots of plays on the wing. See Johnny Gaudreau for example. Some counter that Barzal is just a more natural center. That is also true.

There is much debate to this but one thing is clear. The New York Islanders can use a player like Kadri. On the other hand, how do they utilize him? That is where the questions would multiply.