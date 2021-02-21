NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, 2021 NHL Draft, and Rental Options

Predators untouchables

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Headlines on the Nashville Predators and who are their untouchables.

“The Nashville Predators entered the day seventh in points percentage in the Central division and there is talk about what they are going to do. Word is, maybe only three untouchables: Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Pekka Rinne who’s towards the end of his career. I think other than that, the Predators are willing to listen on just about anybody. That include Filip Forsberg. That also includes, I found really interesting, Dante Fabbro.”

2021 NHL draft options

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Headlines on moving 2021 NHL draft back.

“There’s been a lot of talk, and the teams really want it, to move it back. I’m hearing the more they go into this, the league and the players association, the more big hurdles are coming up. And there is some pessimism that this is going to happen. Among the concerns are, if you move the draft back, will players still have to wait seven years for unrestricted free agency? Will they be able to move down to six? Also, if you are drafted out of the CHL, you got to have two years until you re-enter the draft. Will that be kept the same or could it drop down to one? These are the kinds of issues guys that they have to solve and I think it’s going to be a big challenge.”

Rental options from the bottom teams

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Looking at rental options from teams who are at the bottom of the standings. Pending UFAs include:

Buffalo Sabres – Taylor Hall, Eric Staal, Brandon Montour, Jake McCabe, Matt Irwin, Tobias Reider, Riley Sheahan, Carter Hutton, Linus Ullmark

Detroit Red Wings – Darren Helm, Valtteri Filppula, Luke Glendening, Bobby Ryan, Sam Gagner, Marc Staal, Patrik Nemeth, Jon Merrill, Jonathan Bernier

Nashville Predators – Mikael Granlund, Erik Haula, Pekka Rinne, Brad Richardson, Luca Sbisa

Ottawa Senators – Derek Stepan, Ryan Dzingel, Erik Gudbranson, Mike Reilly, Braydon Coburn, Artem Anisimov, Matthew Peca

Hall can sign a contract extension with the Sabres after March 12th. If the Sabres can’t sign him by the trade deadline they need to move him.

Stepan may welcome a trade back to the U.S.

Montour could be a right-handed option for someone.

Staal has a 10-team no-trade list but carries a reasonable $3.25 million cap hit.